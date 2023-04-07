FTX Investors Seek Approval Of Serving Shaq Via DM

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 7, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors who purchased yield-bearing accounts from now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX asked a Miami federal judge Friday to approve service of their securities suit via direct messages on social media on former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, who is accused of violating state and federal laws by promoting the investments alongside other celebrities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS