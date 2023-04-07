No Redo For Sbarro Worker's Suit Alleging Rape By Manager

By Patrick Hoff (April 7, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A former Sbarro employee won't get a second chance at her lawsuit alleging she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a manager and co-workers, as a Nevada federal judge rejected her assertion that the jury's verdict in favor of the company was tainted by withheld evidence and prejudicial statements....

