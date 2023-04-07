Balwani Can't Dodge Prison Pending Appeal, 9th Circ. Says

By Dorothy Atkins (April 7, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday denied former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's request to stay out of prison pending his appeal of his 12-count investor and patient fraud conviction and his nearly 13-year prison sentence, and Balwani asked the district court to set his new reporting date for April 20....

