Online Lens Reseller Tries To Slide Out Of TM Fight Again

By Andrew Karpan (April 10, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A company that resells contact lenses online is making another go of trying to convince a federal judge in Brooklyn to throw out a long-winding "gray market" trademark lawsuit from a Novartis eye care spinoff, which is insisting a fight over alleged differences in lens packaging belongs firmly in front of a jury....

