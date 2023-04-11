2 Calif. Tribes' Gambling Suits Will Stay Separate

By Joyce Hanson (April 11, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge will not consolidate separate suits by two tribes that claim the state violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by acting in bad faith in gambling compact negotiations, agreeing with California that consolidation is not advisable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS