Goldman, BofA, Others Face Fresh Suit Over SVB Collapse

By Renee Hickman (April 10, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Investors hit former Silicon Valley Bank executives and underwriters including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley with another proposed class action alleging the bank made misrepresentations in its public statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

