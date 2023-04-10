Ex-Honeywell Human Resources Director Claims Age Bias

By Tom Lotshaw (April 10, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A man who says he was a former senior human resources director for Honeywell International Inc. has filed an age bias suit against the engineering and technology company, claiming he was wrongfully fired as a new supervisor violated protocols, sabotaged his position and gave younger employees preferential treatment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS