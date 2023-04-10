Southwest Too Late To Arbitrate OT Suit, Ill. Court Told

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 10, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines waited too long to wave the arbitration flag under Illinois law in a ramp supervisor's overtime suit, the worker told an Illinois federal court, arguing that a federal judge should have kept her suit in court and that the Seventh Circuit must intervene....

