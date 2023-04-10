Iranian-Born Woman Gets 4 Years For Aiding Kidnapping Plot

By Alyssa Aquino (April 10, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced an Iranian-born American to four years in prison for her involvement in an alleged plot to kidnap a journalist and women's rights activist critical of the Iranian government, federal prosecutors announced on Monday....

