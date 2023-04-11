DOJ Asks 5th Circ. To End 'Misguided' Abortion Pill Order

By Hannah Albarazi (April 10, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Fifth Circuit on Monday that the anti-abortion groups and physicians who sued to undo the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone lack standing and urged the court to halt a Texas federal judge's order blocking medication abortion access nationwide starting Friday....

