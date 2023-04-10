Ca., FERC Urge Justices To Ignore Hydro Licensing Spat

By Quinn Wilson (April 10, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- California's water board, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and environmental groups urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to deny California water districts' petition to review a lower court's ruling that the districts must submit their completed hydropower plant license applications to the water board since the board did not waive its authority. ...

