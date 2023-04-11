Friendly's Franchise Eateries Must Face Wage Theft Claims

By Joyce Hanson (April 11, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't toss a proposed class action claiming that a group of Friendly's franchise restaurants failed to pay tipped workers minimum wage for the nontipped work they performed, ruling that the suit shows the claims are not frivolous....

