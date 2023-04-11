DOJ Defends Google Ad Tech Case From Dismissal Bid

By Matthew Perlman (April 11, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a contingent of states pushed back against Google's bid to toss a case accusing the company of monopolizing key advertising technology, contending that enforcers are trying to hold Google accountable for 15 years of anti-competitive conduct....

