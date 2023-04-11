Plaintiffs In Texas Cancer MDL Appeal Dismissal Order

By Tom Lotshaw (April 11, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Scores of people suing over cancer-causing soil and groundwater contaminants related to a Houston rail yard told a Texas appeals court on Monday that a trial court judge wrongly dismissed their claims against two of Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s geoscience consultants for not including a certificate of merit with their suit....

