9th Circ. Revives Pension Fund's Suit Against HP

By Katryna Perera (April 11, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday reversed a win by HP Inc. in a securities fraud suit claiming the company's CEO and chief financial officer misrepresented its business and financial conditions shortly after a spinoff from Hewlett-Packard Co., with the panel concluding that the lower court erred in finding that the suit was time-barred....

