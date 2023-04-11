Google Users Fight Uphill For Sanctions In Privacy Row

By Dorothy Atkins (April 11, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge appeared skeptical Tuesday of consumers' request that she sanction and hold Google in contempt on allegations the company violated discovery orders in a proposed consumer class action, acknowledging language in her orders was unclear and that "it's really hard to say, 'I ordered it, and they didn't do it.'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS