Bird Marella Freed From Extortion Suit Linked To Bezos Affair

By Craig Clough (April 11, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Tuesday dismissed extortion and emotional distress claims against television personality Lauren Sanchez and her Bird Marella attorneys brought by her brother, freeing the law firm from allegations it falsely accused him in a draft complaint of sexually abusing Sanchez....

