OneCoin Exec Can Be Sentenced On $4B Loss, Judge Finds

By Stewart Bishop (April 11, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday declined to limit his consideration of worldwide losses from the alleged $4 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam as part of the sentencing process for the former right-hand man to "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, rejecting claims that only U.S. losses should apply....

