Judge Rejects Bid To Serve Shaq Via DM In FTX Class Action

By David Steele (April 11, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Investors suing Shaquille O'Neal as part of a proposed class action against former FTX head Samuel Bankman-Fried cannot serve the basketball Hall of Famer by direct message to his social media accounts, a federal judge in Miami ruled on Tuesday — but the investors say they will try to serve him again right away....

