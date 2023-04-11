Investor Sues Murdoch Over Fox's 2020 Election Coverage

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 11, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan and other Fox Corp. directors knowingly allowed Fox News Network to "broadcast, promote and perpetuate" a false 2020 election fraud story to maintain the network's ratings, a company shareholder alleged in a Delaware Chancery Court suit filed Tuesday....

