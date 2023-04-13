Claims Court Won't Revisit Illegal Takings Case Vs. Air Force

By Caleb Symons (April 13, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has upheld his decision to prevent an Alaska Native village corporation from getting compensation over three buildings it says the U.S. Air Force seized a decade ago, finding no evidence of a taking outlawed by the Fifth Amendment....

