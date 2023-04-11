Apple Exec Voiced Concern About Sensor Efforts, Jury Hears

By Gina Kim (April 11, 2023, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury considering Masimo Corp.'s $3.1 billion suit accusing Apple of poaching employees to misappropriate pulse oximetry technology heard recorded testimony Tuesday from Apple Inc. executives, including one who said in an email that health sensors were the Apple Watch's most important feature, and "on current path the sensor effort will fail."...

