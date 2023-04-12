Samsung Wants Galaxy Storage Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Jonathan Capriel (April 12, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Samsung is trying to force into arbitration a suit accusing it of misleading customers about the memory capacity of one of its Galaxy smartphones by not disclosing that pre-installed applications and the phone's operating system take up more than a fifth of the storage space....

