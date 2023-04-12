More Indictments Possible In Merck Insider Case, Judge Told

By Pete Brush (April 12, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Additional charges are possible in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's probe of insider trading that preceded Merck's purchase of Pandion Therapeutics, a New York federal judge heard Wednesday, before allowing a New Jersey Uber driver who made $400,000 from illegal trades to avoid prison....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS