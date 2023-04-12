Car Show Star Says Lenders Violated Ga. Usury Laws

By Kelcey Caulder (April 12, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The star of a custom car builder reality show and her production company have filed suit against several of the show's financial lenders, alleging they charged her interest on loans that exceeds the legally allowed rate, interfered with her business relationships, publicly defamed her and stole more than $200,000 in property....

