5th Circ. Partly Stays Texas Judge's Abortion Pill Ruling

By Jeff Overley & Hannah Albarazi (April 12, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit late Wednesday temporarily blocked a Texas federal judge's decision to halt nationwide sales of the most commonly used abortion medication, but also refused to stay the judge's rejection of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy changes that streamlined access to the medication....

