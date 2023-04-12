Ex-Haitian Mayor To Stay Behind Bars During Visa Fraud Case

By Brian Dowling (April 12, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former Haitian mayor accused of lying about political torture and extrajudicial killings to get into the United States will stay behind bars while he fights a visa fraud charge because he's a flight risk and danger to the community, a Boston federal judge said....

