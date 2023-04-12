Monster's Injunction Drops Bomb On Bang's 'Super Creatine'

By Craig Clough (April 12, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction sought by Monster Energy following its $293 million false advertising win against Vital Pharmaceuticals over its Bang energy drink, ruling Vital must cease selling Bang products featuring the words "creatine" within 60 days, along with other significant restrictions....

