Trial Lawyers Back Casino's COVID Fight At NJ High Court

By Ryan Harroff (April 13, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey lawyers' association urged the state's high court to revive an Atlantic City casino's suit for COVID-19-related loss coverage in a brief arguing that the lower appellate court's decision would "upend long-standing New Jersey legal precedent" if allowed to stand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS