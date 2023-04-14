What To Know About 5th Circ.'s Midnight Abortion Pill Ruling

By Hannah Albarazi (April 13, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit's midnight order to partly uphold an intensely controversial decision restricting access to a widely used abortion medication has teed up another potential U.S. Supreme Court battle over women's health care and unleashed a host of questions about the ability of abortion opponents to bring suits over U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other science-driven policymaking....

