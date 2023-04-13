Apple Exec Denies Hiring Cercacor CTO To Steal Watch Tech

By Gina Kim (April 13, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The vice president of Apple's hardware technologies group took the stand Thursday in Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories Inc.'s $3.1 billion intellectual property trial in California federal court over pulse oximetry features in the Apple Watch, denying Apple hired the plaintiffs' chief technology officer to steal the smaller companies' trade secrets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS