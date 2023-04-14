Twitter Hit With Fresh PAGA Claims Amid Wave Of WARN Suits

By Dorothy Atkins (April 14, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An ex-Twitter employee hit Twitter with a putative class action Thursday alleging it violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and California's Private Attorneys General Act by failing to notify employees of layoffs following Elon Musk's buyout, the latest in a wave of WARN lawsuits piling up against Twitter....

