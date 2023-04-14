Alaska Oil Project Backers Urge 9th Circ. To Let It Proceed

By Tom Lotshaw (April 14, 2023, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Alaska, a local borough and two Alaska Native corporations joined the federal government and ConocoPhillips in urging the Ninth Circuit to deny environmentalists' efforts to halt work on the Willow oil and gas project, saying their requested injunctions have already been properly denied....

