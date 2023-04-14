Live Nation Elects Powerhouse NBA Agent Rich Paul To Board

By Elaine Briseño (April 14, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Entertainment has appointed Rich Paul, a National Basketball Association agent and Klutch Sports Group CEO and founder, to its board of directors, according to a statement from the live entertainment industry giant....

