2nd Circ. Nixes Currency Trader's Claims In Forex Settlement

By Aaron Keller (April 14, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Citing the company's failure to timely comply with records requests, a Second Circuit panel held on Friday that most claims by AMA Capital LLC were properly rejected in an underlying $23.6 million antitrust class action settlement between investors and banks over foreign exchange products....

