'Kobe Stopper' 7th Ex-Player To Avoid Jail In $5M NBA Fraud

By Pete Brush (April 14, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Onetime Portland Trail Blazer Ruben Patterson on Friday became the seventh former player to avoid prison time in the NBA's $5 million health benefits fraud crackdown, after the 10-year veteran nicknamed "The Kobe Stopper" admitted to submitting $221,000 worth of fraudulent invoices....

