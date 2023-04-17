Electric Co. Should Pay $75M In Injury Suit, Dallas Jury Told

By Lauren Castle (April 17, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Oncor Electric Delivery Co. should pay a Texas homeowner at least $75 million in damages for its alleged negligence in not trimming a dying tree near a power line, leading to the man's severe electric shock when he tried to correct the problem himself, an attorney told a Dallas jury on Monday....

