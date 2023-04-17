Fiat Chrysler Says Recall Should Quash Jeep Electrical Suit

By Collin Krabbe (April 17, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler is urging a Georgia federal court to throw out a putative class action alleging it sold Jeep Wrangler hybrids with defective electrical systems that can cause the vehicles to "shut down during the course of normal operation," arguing Friday a voluntary recall has made the claims moot....

