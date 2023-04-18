Calif. Residents Say DHS Can't Duck Illegal Surveillance Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 18, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A group of California residents says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cannot evade its allegations that the agency helped establish and maintain a shadowy database of private financial transactions, arguing that federal law prohibits the secret collection of such records....

