5th Circ. Needles FDA On Its Abortion Pill Approval Process

By Hannah Albarazi (May 17, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel peppered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with questions Wednesday during oral arguments about the expedited approval the agency gave decades ago to a now widely used abortion medication, while also picking apart the arguments of anti-abortion physicians who claim they face imminent harm by the drug's approval....

