Ex-FDA Officials, Legal Scholars Rip Abortion Pill Ruling

By Hannah Albarazi (April 17, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials who served under Republican and Democratic administrations urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Texas federal judge's order invalidating the agency's approval of a widely used abortion medication, saying "judicial second-guessing of FDA's safety determinations would have serious negative consequences for the public health."...

