US Cos. Racked Up $96B In Price-Fixing Fines Since 2000

By Joyce Hanson (April 18, 2023, 12:32 AM EDT) -- Major companies operating in the U.S. have paid $96 billion in fines and settlements since 2000 to resolve covert price-fixing and other anti-competitive allegations claiming they violated antitrust laws, according to a report released Tuesday by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Good Jobs First....

