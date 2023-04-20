9th Circ. Gas Ruling Not Death Knell For Electric Future

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 20, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's ruling this week that gave new life to a challenge of a California city's ban on the installation of natural gas piping in newly constructed buildings may not be as bad as it seems for the broader effort to switch to an all-electric future, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS