Facebook Users Refute Joint Discovery Bid In Privacy Suit

By Ali Sullivan (April 18, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A group of Facebook users accusing Meta of using its Pixel tool to collect data from millions of hospital patients says discovery in their case should not be coordinated with other suits targeting the Pixel software, warning a California judge that coordination would catalyze a "quagmire" of delay, confusion and prejudice....

