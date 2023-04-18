Peloton Investors Ask For OK In $13.9M Treadmill Settlement

By Jonathan Capriel (April 18, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Peloton shareholders have asked a New York federal court to sign off on a $13.9 million deal that would end claims the exercise equipment manufacturer misled them about the safety of treadmills that were recalled after a 6-year-old was pulled underneath one and died....

