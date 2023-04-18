Ex-ComEd CEO Says She Forgot Call About Do-Nothing Jobs

By Celeste Bott (April 18, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Former Commonwealth Edison Co. and Exelon Utilities CEO Anne Pramaggiore claimed Tuesday that she had forgotten about a 2019 phone call in which another executive told her that subcontractors under one of the utility's lobbyists had been paid for years for doing no work when she denied knowing about them in a subsequent interview with federal investigators....

