Calif. Bar Says Atty Must Face Ethics Charges For BLM Tweets

By Jack Karp (April 18, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A California lawyer facing discipline for tweets she posted allegedly urging people to harm Black Lives Matter demonstrators cannot attempt to strike those charges under the rules of evidence since those rules don't apply to disciplinary proceedings, according to the State Bar of California....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS