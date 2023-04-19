HIV Drug Patients Fight Gilead's Bid To Toss Plaintiffs

By Jonathan Capriel (April 19, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Consumers accusing Gilead Sciences Inc. of hiding side effects of its anti-HIV drug Truvada urged a California federal judge to hold off on kicking hundreds of plaintiffs out of the case via terminating sanctions, arguing that, despite the company's claims, the patients have in fact complied with discovery....

