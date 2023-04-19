Widow Asks 11th Circ. To Uphold $100M Fatal Crash Award

By Aaron Keller (April 19, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Pointing to a "reckless disregard for the health and safety of others," the widow of a man killed in a Georgia car crash said the maker of seat belts in Mazda vehicles should remain on the hook for a $100 million punitive damages award, a brief filed before the Eleventh Circuit argues....

