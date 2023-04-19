Gilead, Janssen, Teva Can't Say HIV Drug Costs Passed On

By Bryan Koenig (April 19, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Health care insurers going to trial next month in their suit against Gilead, Janssen and Teva won't have to worry about arguments they passed on any overcharges after a California federal judge banned the drugmakers from using that defense in the sprawling certified consumer antitrust class action alleging drugmakers artificially inflated HIV drug prices....

